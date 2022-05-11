Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

