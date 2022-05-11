Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s (NASDAQ:AHI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AHI opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited ( NASDAQ:AHI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

