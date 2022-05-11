Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s (NASDAQ:AHI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AHI opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.
About Advanced Human Imaging (Get Rating)
Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Human Imaging (AHI)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.