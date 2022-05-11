Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) CFO Daniel L. Boehle Sells 12,510 Shares of Stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

