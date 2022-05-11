AES (AES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AES (NYSE: AES) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2022 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.
- 5/10/2022 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00.
- 4/25/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – AES had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 3/31/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AES stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
