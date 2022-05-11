AES (AES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AES (NYSE: AES) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

5/10/2022 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00.

4/25/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – AES had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

3/31/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

