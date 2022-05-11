Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

