AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.93. The company has a market cap of C$597.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.46. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$21.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

