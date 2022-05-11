Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($157.89) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($187.37) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €146.92 ($154.66).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €104.60 ($110.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.49. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

