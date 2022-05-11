Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE ALG opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $161.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

