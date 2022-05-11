Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

