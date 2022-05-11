Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 31 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,291.69 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,599.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2,750.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.