Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 31 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,287.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,590.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,743.48.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

