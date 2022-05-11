ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:ALORU)

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I’s (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 18th. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ALORU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

