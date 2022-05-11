Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACH. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of ACH stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
