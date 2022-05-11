Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACH. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

