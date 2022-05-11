ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

