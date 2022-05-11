Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMRC opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

