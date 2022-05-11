Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Jonathan P. Graham Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

