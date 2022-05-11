Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

