Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.970-$2.170 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.97 to $2.17 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADI opened at $155.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

