Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

