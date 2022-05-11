Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.23 Million

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will report $284.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.80 million and the highest is $288.66 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,754,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period.
PBH stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $63.83.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.