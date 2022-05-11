Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post $223.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.60 million and the highest is $224.70 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $194.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $881.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $887.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.