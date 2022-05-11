Analysts Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. AFC Gamma reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

