Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $291.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.42 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.