Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

