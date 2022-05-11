Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Lion Electric stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.00. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.