Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report sales of $145.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

