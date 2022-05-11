Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR: KRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2022 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/9/2022 – Krones was given a new €92.00 ($96.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib.
- 5/9/2022 – Krones was given a new €128.00 ($134.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/6/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($127.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/2/2022 – Krones was given a new €128.00 ($134.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/28/2022 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($121.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/26/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($126.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 4/12/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($127.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of KRN stock opened at €75.35 ($79.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($104.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.54.
Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.
