Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00.

4/27/2022 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/25/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $188.00.

4/13/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $247.00.

3/31/2022 – Avery Dennison is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Avery Dennison is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

