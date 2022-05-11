Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) recently:

5/2/2022 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $120.00.

4/28/2022 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $135.00.

4/27/2022 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/25/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

4/24/2022 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2022 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – PTC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

