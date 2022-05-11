Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SBA Communications (SBAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $375.00.

4/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $385.00 to $410.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $384.00 to $393.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $383.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $373.00 to $382.00.

4/19/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $373.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $393.00.

4/7/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $373.00.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $315.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.99 and a 200 day moving average of $341.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

