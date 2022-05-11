Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D):

4/27/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.12 ($3.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.53 ($2.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.00 ($3.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/18/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.88 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.53. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of €2.98 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

