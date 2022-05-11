Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV):

5/5/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$180.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

4/21/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

4/18/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$227.00.

4/5/2022 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$210.00 price target on the stock.

FNV opened at C$183.36 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26.

Get Franco-Nevada Co alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Insiders have sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.