Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – Green Thumb Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

5/5/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $25.00.

5/5/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $26.00.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. Green Thumb Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

