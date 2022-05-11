Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) recently:

4/27/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

4/26/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been deceasing over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

4/21/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

4/6/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

