Analyzing Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centogene and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 1 4 0 2.80 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Centogene presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 482.30%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.82%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centogene and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $224.71 million 0.28 -$55.43 million ($2.38) -1.35 MDxHealth $22.24 million 3.97 N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -24.23% -98.72% -40.35% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Centogene on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing. The company develops rare disease platform, a data and biological repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including PCR and antigen testing services. It has collaboration and license agreements with Shire International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Fraport AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies, as well as assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney, and other urologic cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue test for prostate cancer; and SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

