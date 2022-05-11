Anglo American (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (LON: AAL):
- 5/9/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($51.78) to GBX 4,400 ($54.25). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($45.62) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($38.84) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($46.85) to GBX 4,300 ($53.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,300 ($53.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($46.85) price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($38.84) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,367 ($41.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,806.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.61).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.45%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
