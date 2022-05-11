AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APPF. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ APPF opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,862.29 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.