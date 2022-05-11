Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.