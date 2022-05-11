Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

