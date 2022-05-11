Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 over the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 65.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

