Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 4,625 ($57.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 4,950 ($61.03). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($62.26) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.99) to GBX 5,940 ($73.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.56 ($66.83).

AHT opened at GBX 3,811 ($46.99) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,707.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,364.99. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,695 ($45.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($81.03). The company has a market cap of £16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

