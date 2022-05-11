AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.12) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($147.95) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.95) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($129.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £101.96 ($125.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,618.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,144.10. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,642 ($94.22) and a 52 week high of £110 ($135.62).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

