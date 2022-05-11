AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.17.
AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.