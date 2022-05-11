AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.68 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -603.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

