Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $375,224,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

