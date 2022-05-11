aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

