aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
