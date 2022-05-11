Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

CAR stock opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day moving average is $231.47.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

