AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AXA from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($31.05) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

