Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Financial Review

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Axos Financial alerts:

This table compares Axos Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 2.90 $215.71 million $3.78 9.31 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.86 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Axos Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.56%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.