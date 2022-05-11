B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 47,649 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,923.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

